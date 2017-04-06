Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 7, 1967
CC Sex Forum
Columbus College students and adult guest panelists exchanged views Thursday on attitudes toward sex in the first of a series of three college-sponsored forums on sex. Some 40 students attended the forum to ask questions or express opinions on such subjects as premarital sex, marital fidelity, sex in publications and in advertising, moral codes and “the pill.”
Safety Board
A half-inch thick book of particulars on the police officers who are accused of knowing about or taking part in thefts was presented to the Columbus Board of Safety today. Police Chief C. R. Adair did not discuss the evidence against each of the policemen.
Betting
Three members of the Muscogee County legislative delegation are on record as opposing any move to legalize horse racing and pari-mutuel betting in Georgia. A fourth said Thursday: “I don’t think this is the type of thing our legislature will approve on.”
Comments