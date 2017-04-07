Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 8, 1967
Fire
Cause of fire Friday night which did “considerable” damage to the Old Dinglewood Pharmacy Building still was unknown today, Asst. Fire Chief Frank Lee said.
Civil Rights
A federal court’s order for desegregation of 99 school systems in Alabama has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Religion
Rabbi Alfred L. Goodman, of Temple Israel, this week was elected president of the Southeast Association of the Central Conference of American Rabbis.
He succeeds Rabbi Milton Grafman of Birmingham.
