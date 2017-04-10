Opinion

April 10, 2017 2:03 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 11, 1967

Bond Debate

County Commissioner J.R. Allen today challenged City Commissioner Jesse Binns to a television debate to “get both sides” of the forthcoming bond issue referendum before the people.

NAACP

The directors of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, labeling Martin Luther King’s linking of the civil rights and peace movements a “serious tactical mistake,” have voted to keep the two movements separate.

Desegregation

The Phenix City Board of Education Monday voted to accept Civil Action 604-E, a decree concerning school desegregation handed down by three federal judges in March. Walter Riddle, school superintendent, said, “We just passed on the decree,” he said. “There wasn’t much discussion about it, it was just a case of meeting and adopting the desegregation plan of the court judges.”

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Checking out the new Outskirts Sports Bar & Grill 3:10

Checking out the new Outskirts Sports Bar & Grill
Families and friends remember their loved ones lost to violent crime at the annual Victims Memorial Service 2:47

Families and friends remember their loved ones lost to violent crime at the annual Victims Memorial Service

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos