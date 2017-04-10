Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 11, 1967
Bond Debate
County Commissioner J.R. Allen today challenged City Commissioner Jesse Binns to a television debate to “get both sides” of the forthcoming bond issue referendum before the people.
NAACP
The directors of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, labeling Martin Luther King’s linking of the civil rights and peace movements a “serious tactical mistake,” have voted to keep the two movements separate.
Desegregation
The Phenix City Board of Education Monday voted to accept Civil Action 604-E, a decree concerning school desegregation handed down by three federal judges in March. Walter Riddle, school superintendent, said, “We just passed on the decree,” he said. “There wasn’t much discussion about it, it was just a case of meeting and adopting the desegregation plan of the court judges.”
Comments