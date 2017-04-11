Opinion

April 11, 2017 3:34 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 12, 1967

‘Drunk’ Defense

Defense attorneys today attempted to show that the chief deputy of Lee County was intoxicated at the time he was charged with attempting to rob the wife of a Phenix City nightclub owner.

Deputy William Long of Auburn was placed under $10,000 bond pending trial in Russell County

Vietnam

Charles Black will leave next week on his fourth trip to Vietnam to cover the war in Southeast Asia for the Ledger-Enquirer.

Black will cover operations of the 1st Air Cavalry Division in the Central Highlands.

Business

Alvah H. Chapman Jr., a native of Columbus and former business manager of the Ledger-Enquirer Newspapers, Tuesday was named executive vice president of Miami-based Knight Newspapers Inc.

