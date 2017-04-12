Opinion

April 12, 2017 2:20 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 13, 1967

Police Appeals

Six appeals for hearings before the Columbus Board of Public Safety have been filed by former policemen accused of “knowing about or participating in burglaries.”

Police Chief C.R. Adair said today the appeals had come in since 13 men were fired or forced to resign April 6.

Absentee Votes

Registered voters who will be out of the city and Muscogee County Wednesday may still participate in the bond referendum by absentee ballot.

Voters may obtain an absentee ballot in person, or by writing to the board of registrars.

Religion

The Lanett Board of Adjustments has denied the appeal of St. John’s Baptist Church, which was denied a permit to construct a new church on 11th Avenue.

City Attorney Charles Nix said the board had denied the appeal on grounds that traffic congestion would present a hazard to public safety.

