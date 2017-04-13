Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 14, 1967
Housing Code
Columbus’ minimum housing code appears headed for a test in court.
Albert W. Stubbs, a Columbus lawyer and owner of rental property declared substandard by city officials, is challenging both the city ordinance and the Georgia law under which the code was adopted.
Jones Bills
Gov. Lester Maddox said Thursday he has not decided yet whether to sign Muscogee Rep. Milton Jones’ bills to regulate charges in the retail credit and automobile mortgage fields.
Head Start
The Chambers-Tallapoosa Community Action Committee has authorized its director to negotiate on facilities for the 1967 Head Start program.
The regional Office of Economic Opportunity in Atlanta advised director Claud Young that “historical Negro schools” cannot be used.
