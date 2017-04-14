Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 15, 1967
Jurist Dies
Georgia Supreme Court Justice J. Eugene Cook, 63, widower of the former Julia Adelaide McClatchey of Columbus, was found dead in his Atlanta home Friday, the victim of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Cook had also served a record 20 years as state attorney general.
Vietnam Costs
A high government official, predicting a greater Vietnam buildup in 1967 than the 40,000 U.S. troops estimated by the administration, says rising war costs can be expected.
The additional troops will mean higher taxes are going to be needed, he predicted Friday.
Civil Rights
The state of Alabama gets its day in court today to argue why three federal judges should grant a stay of their order telling 99 Alabama school systems to desegregate this fall.
