Opinion

April 17, 2017 2:04 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 18, 1967

Lunar Launch

The United States launched the Surveyor 3 lunar probe at 2:05 yesterday morning in the third American attempt to make a soft landing on the moon. If successful, the probe will sample lunar soil composition.

Vietnam

Former Vice President Richard Nixon, ending a 4-day Vietnam tour, said today he sees no possibility of a negotiated settlement to the Vietnam war.

Nixon also criticized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for what he said were statement slinking the war and the civil rights movement.

Religion

The National Catholic Reporter is publishing 25,000 words of texts identified as a report in which an advisory commission to Pope Paul recommends that the Roman Catholic Church lift its ban against contraceptives.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard 6:13

Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 17 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose 1:02

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 17 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos