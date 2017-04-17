Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 18, 1967
Lunar Launch
The United States launched the Surveyor 3 lunar probe at 2:05 yesterday morning in the third American attempt to make a soft landing on the moon. If successful, the probe will sample lunar soil composition.
Vietnam
Former Vice President Richard Nixon, ending a 4-day Vietnam tour, said today he sees no possibility of a negotiated settlement to the Vietnam war.
Nixon also criticized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for what he said were statement slinking the war and the civil rights movement.
Religion
The National Catholic Reporter is publishing 25,000 words of texts identified as a report in which an advisory commission to Pope Paul recommends that the Roman Catholic Church lift its ban against contraceptives.
