Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 19, 1967
Bond Vote
Some 5,800 voters — the first of what promised to be a “light” turnout — had gone to the polls by noon today to decide whether Columbus and Muscogee County will spend $15.35 million for improvements.
Jones Credit Bill
Muscogee Rep. Milton Jones’ bills to limit credit charges on retail store accounts and automobile mortgages in Georgia have been signed into law by Gov. Lester Maddox. In addition to limiting rates, the two new laws required that retail credit and automobile mortgage contracts specify exactly what charges are being added to the purchase.
River Level
The level of the Chattahoochee River is approximately four feet below normal level due to the lack of rainfall, but Columbus city water works manager Thomas King says there is “absolutely no danger” of a lack of water to city users.
