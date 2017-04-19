Opinion

April 19, 2017 3:43 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 20, 1967

Bond Issue Fails

“I want a new referendum,” J.R. Allen said today as official totals on the Wednesday bond referendum showed the proposed city-county $8.5 million was defeated by only 39 votes. “I don’t believe that the people who voted against this courthouse are against having a new courthouse. They felt that this one was overpriced,” the Muscogee County commissioner said.

City Hall

Should the city of Columbus take its $2.5 million now and build a city hall separate from the courthouse? The answer today seemed to be a hesitant “maybe” when city commissioners were questioned on the subject.

Surveyor

America’s third Surveyor moon robot shrugged off a puzzling power malfunction Thursday and began transmitting high quality television pictures of the lunar terrain. The gallant little space geologist made a dramatic soft-landing in the moon’s Ocean of Storms Wednesday night.

