Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 20, 1967
Bond Issue Fails
“I want a new referendum,” J.R. Allen said today as official totals on the Wednesday bond referendum showed the proposed city-county $8.5 million was defeated by only 39 votes. “I don’t believe that the people who voted against this courthouse are against having a new courthouse. They felt that this one was overpriced,” the Muscogee County commissioner said.
City Hall
Should the city of Columbus take its $2.5 million now and build a city hall separate from the courthouse? The answer today seemed to be a hesitant “maybe” when city commissioners were questioned on the subject.
Surveyor
America’s third Surveyor moon robot shrugged off a puzzling power malfunction Thursday and began transmitting high quality television pictures of the lunar terrain. The gallant little space geologist made a dramatic soft-landing in the moon’s Ocean of Storms Wednesday night.
Comments