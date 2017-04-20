Opinion

April 20, 2017 3:31 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 21, 1967

New City Center?

Muscogee County commissioners talked today of a new referendum on a scaled-down version of a city-county governmental center. A less expensive building, they predicted would be accepted by the voters.

Surveyor 3

Surveyor 3 extended a shaky, tubular arm today but did not attempt to scratch the moon’s pitted hide. Trenching of the lunar soil may come sometime after 7 p.m. EST today when Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientists resume remote control operation of the three-legged spacecraft’s scoop.

Wallace Eyes ‘68

Former Gov. George Wallace begins testing the out-of-state political currents next week in what apparently is the beginning of another presidential campaign. Wallace’s first stop in a week-long tour is Washington where he is the guest Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

