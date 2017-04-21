Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 22, 1967
Surveyor Digs
Surveyor 3 gouged a foot-long trench in the desolate surface of the moon today and uncovered nothing to indicate the lunar soil might be unsafe for manned landings.
Strike
The strike among some 350 employees of the Uniroyal plant at Opelika is continuing, D.P. Black, plant manager, said today. The employees are among 50,000 members of the United Lumber Workers Union who struck at midnight Thursday.
Religion
Passover, Festival of Freedom, will begin Monday at sunset. In Jewish homes there will be the Seder meal which begins the festival and represents the last meal eaten by the Jews before they escaped from bondage in Egypt.
