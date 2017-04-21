Opinion

April 21, 2017 10:00 AM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 22, 1967

Surveyor Digs

Surveyor 3 gouged a foot-long trench in the desolate surface of the moon today and uncovered nothing to indicate the lunar soil might be unsafe for manned landings.

Strike

The strike among some 350 employees of the Uniroyal plant at Opelika is continuing, D.P. Black, plant manager, said today. The employees are among 50,000 members of the United Lumber Workers Union who struck at midnight Thursday.

Religion

Passover, Festival of Freedom, will begin Monday at sunset. In Jewish homes there will be the Seder meal which begins the festival and represents the last meal eaten by the Jews before they escaped from bondage in Egypt.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Columbus forward Tatyana Wyatt reflects on senior season, state championship 3:45

Columbus forward Tatyana Wyatt reflects on senior season, state championship
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 21 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald 3:37

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 21 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos