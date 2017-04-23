Opinion

April 23, 2017 6:38 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 24, 1967

Drought

A much-needed rainfall, which covered most of the Chattahoochee Valley area last night and early today, didn’t really make much of a change I the dry weather conditions here. Tom Floyd, U.S. Weather Bureau at the Muscogee County Airport, said today that, although the brief rainfall helped some, the rain wasn’t enough to end the drought which is delaying the planting of crops by area farmers.

Drugs and Drinking

Use of drugs is much less a national problem than alcoholism, two psychiatrists told the California Medical Association. Dr. Keith Ditman of UCLA and Dr. Richard Scott of the University of Southern California said alcoholism is a far greater social problem because it involves “hundreds of times more people.”

Lustig Fund

Donations to the Robert Lustig Fund, announced in a story in The Sunday Ledger-Enquirer have already started coming in, Eben Reid of the Fourth National Bank said today. The $10,000 fund for the Texas truck driver who crashed through a Harris County bridge Feb. 20 to avoid hitting a school bus loaded with 70 children was started by a Columbus business executive.

