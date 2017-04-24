Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 25, 1967
Police Purge
A detective fired in the recent police department house-cleaning says he notified his superiors before the purge started that he suspected two other officers of pulling a burglary. Former Detective Ed Kvietkus said he submitted a confidential letter to Chief of Detectives B. F. McGuffey and Detective Lt. S. W. Brown concerning the burglary of the Piggly Wiggly Supermarket at 2202 Elm Dr. on Feb. 11.
Actor: Censor Films
Motion picture censorship might result in increased attendance, veteran actor Richard Arlen told the Columbus Executives Club Monday night. Arlen, 67, said he recently had polled a 1,500-member audience to which he spoke, and found only five persons who had recently seen a motion picture. This small number he said, was due to dislike for the type of pictures that are coming out now.”
Courts
Commissioner Jesse Binns said Monday, “I think we’ve got to the point where we need two Recorder’s Courts,” and the Columbus City Commission created a committee to study just that.
