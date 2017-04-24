Opinion

April 24, 2017 2:49 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 25, 1967

Police Purge

A detective fired in the recent police department house-cleaning says he notified his superiors before the purge started that he suspected two other officers of pulling a burglary. Former Detective Ed Kvietkus said he submitted a confidential letter to Chief of Detectives B. F. McGuffey and Detective Lt. S. W. Brown concerning the burglary of the Piggly Wiggly Supermarket at 2202 Elm Dr. on Feb. 11.

Actor: Censor Films

Motion picture censorship might result in increased attendance, veteran actor Richard Arlen told the Columbus Executives Club Monday night. Arlen, 67, said he recently had polled a 1,500-member audience to which he spoke, and found only five persons who had recently seen a motion picture. This small number he said, was due to dislike for the type of pictures that are coming out now.”

Courts

Commissioner Jesse Binns said Monday, “I think we’ve got to the point where we need two Recorder’s Courts,” and the Columbus City Commission created a committee to study just that.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 2:18

Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 1:26

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos