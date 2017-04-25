Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 26, 1967
Vietnam
The Senate’s acrimonious Vietnam debate, fueled by the new escalation of the war and Gen. William C. Westmoreland’s criticism of dissenters, threatened today to become even more bitter. What set the President’s critics off in the Senate Tuesday was an accusation from two senators of his own party (George S. McGovern, D-S.D., and Stephen M. Young, D-Ohio), that Johnson had brought General Westmoreland home from Saigon to lobby for more troops and to try to stifle dissent.
Six Bound
Six persons, including three teen-age girls and three Fort Benning soldiers, were ordered held for Superior Court trial on a narcotics possession charge at a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Courty today. Detective H. M. Baker testified they found a small plot in the back yard where marijuana was growing.
Sports
A dozen years ago, when he appeared here as a member of the field in the 1955 Jaycee International Golf Tournament, Jack Nicklaus was just one of many. Scheduled to appear in a clinic at Columbus Country Club, Nicklaus will claim the distinction of being probably the No. 1 professional golfer in the world.
Comments