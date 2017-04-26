Opinion

April 26, 2017 2:17 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 27, 1967

Prison Reform

Gov. Lester Maddox today expressed shock over reported “inhumane” treatment of prisoners at the Marion County Public Works Camp and said he may call for legislation to set minimum standards for penal facilities in the state.

Vietnam

Gen. William C. Westmoreland’s mission home-defended by Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey-came under Republican attack today as a move to silence Vietnam war critics. Westmoreland’s charge in the New York speech that “unpatriotic acts” of protestors at home are giving comfort to Hanoi brought criticism from Republicans who had been silent when Democratic critics complained bitterly about it in the Senate Tuesday.

Education

General William Albert Beckert spoke to Baker High School on Vietnam, and gave a summary of the First Air Cavalry in Vietnam.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Prosecution describes Anthony Meredith's final moments before his murder at Peachtree Mall 1:53

Prosecution describes Anthony Meredith's final moments before his murder at Peachtree Mall
Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus 1:50

Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos