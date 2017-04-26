Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 27, 1967
Prison Reform
Gov. Lester Maddox today expressed shock over reported “inhumane” treatment of prisoners at the Marion County Public Works Camp and said he may call for legislation to set minimum standards for penal facilities in the state.
Vietnam
Gen. William C. Westmoreland’s mission home-defended by Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey-came under Republican attack today as a move to silence Vietnam war critics. Westmoreland’s charge in the New York speech that “unpatriotic acts” of protestors at home are giving comfort to Hanoi brought criticism from Republicans who had been silent when Democratic critics complained bitterly about it in the Senate Tuesday.
Education
General William Albert Beckert spoke to Baker High School on Vietnam, and gave a summary of the First Air Cavalry in Vietnam.
Comments