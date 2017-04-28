Opinion

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 29, 1067

Time Change

Alabama border towns Lanett and Phenix City, accustomed to observing “Georgia time,” will continue to do so after Daylight Saving Time goes into effect in both states Sunday at 2 a.m.

Steel Strike

For the second time in three months steel workers at the Pascoe Steel Corp., have walked off their jobs and started picketing the plant entrances. United Steel Workers of America, AFL-CIO, started their strike Friday night after labor and management were unable to agree on a proposed three-year contract.

Larger Planes

Beginning this afternoon, Delta Airlines is scheduling two four-engine DC-6 aircraft flights a day to Muscogee County Airport in a move designed to raise passenger carrying capacities.

