She writes weekly book reviews — even though she’s completely paralyzed by ALS

ALS robbed Michelle Melland, 50, of Kansas City of her ability to move, speak and breathe on her own, but not of living a fulfilling life. Using eye scan technology, blinking her eyes to write words, Melland writes a weekly book review and posts reviews to her blog, "Book Thoughts from Bed." Tammy Ljungblad and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star