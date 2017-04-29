How $3 million in political donations stands in the way of justice for this boy's death

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda." Pause 5:35 31 years later, Ranger Keith Landry receives the tab 2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 1:56 Attorney describes caregiver accused of abusing woman as 'good person' 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 1:45 Maryville woman turning 100 says 'I don't feel like I would be 100' 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:53 Prosecuting attorney Pete Temesgen describes Anthony Meredith's final moments before his murder at Peachtree Mall Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Caleb Sears was 6 when he died during oral surgery. His aunt, Anna Kaplan, has helped lead the family's effort to change the law to protect other kids. His grandmother, Ann Bentley, has joined in, too. A powerful lobby has stood in the family's way. Dan Morain The Sacramento Bee