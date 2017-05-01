Opinion

May 01, 2017 2:25 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 2, 1967

Elvis Weds

Singing star Elvis Presley married sweetheart Priscilla Beaulieu yesterday in a brief civil ceremony at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas.

Panther Protest

About 40 armed members of the Black Panthers forced their way into a session of the California House of Representatives in Sacramento today, as a protest against gun control.

Mrs. Kosygin Dies

Klavdia Andreyevna Kosygin, 58, wife of Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin, collapsed and died while she, her husband, and other Soviet leaders were reviewing the annual May Day military parade yesterday in Moscow. No cause of death has been disclosed

