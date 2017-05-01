Page One: Saluting excellence

This is the page — in both literal and digital definitions of that word — for opinion, meaning objectivity is not a prerequisite. (A familiar criticism, here and elsewhere, is that an editorial was “biased.” We certainly hope so. We try to avoid opinion pieces that contain no opinions.)
Still, in this instance maybe a little extra bit of disclaimer and disclosure would be in order. Because this is about an event of special, and in many cases quite personal, importance to this organization and those of us who work here.
Tonight at 7 p.m. at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, the Ledger-Enquirer will host the 42nd annual Page One Awards honoring almost 200 exceptional students and 17 superb teachers. It’s free, it’s open, and it’s something everybody, especially young people, should have a chance to experience.
If you read education writer W.C. Bradley Co. Vice President Susan Wiggins, you get the perspective of a longtime participant (Wiggins, with 27 consecutive years, has the longest tenure of any Page One judge) on what makes this event so special, year after year.
“With all these bright kids,” she said, “our future is going to be in good hands. It reassures you. It comforts you. My world is a better place because they are fixing to walk out into it in a few years.”
Here at the L-E, many of us have served as judges (though not as long as Susan Wiggins). We’ve served as organizers, presenters, planners. Page One has been going on for so long that some Ledger-Enquirer staffers over the years have been former Page One participants, and more than a few have been proud Page One parents.
Wiggins got it exactly right: Talking to exceptional young men and women, even if just for a little while, is an uplifting and rejuvenating experience. The agonizing part of the process is coming to a decision about two top finishers out of such a broad array of youthful excellence.
Some of the students who earn the right to be Page One finalists — and make no mistake: they have all earned it — are painfully shy. Others make it immediately obvious that they could teach or tutor or coach in the fields in which they are nominated, and indeed many do (including, as it turns out, some of the seemingly shy ones). They are all top achievers.
If you can be at the RiverCenter tonight, and especially if you have children old enough to go, it’s an experience you won’t forget or regret. If you can’t be there in person, you can follow the results on Twitter@LedgerEnquirer, live-stream it though the Ledger-Enquirer Facebook page, or keep up with it at ledger-enquirer.com and Snapchat at ledgerenquirer. There will also be a special keepsake section in Wednesday’s L-E print edition.
We’re the Ledger-Enquirer, and we approved this message. And yes, this editorial is biased.
