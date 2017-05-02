Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 3, 1967
“Columbus has been asleep. We need a dramatic catalyst to bring about coordination, cooperation and renewed interest in our city’s growth.”
So said the Columbus Chamber of Commerce today in announcing a $300,000, three-year development program called “Build Columbus.” It will be led by the chamber membership, said James W. Blanchard, chamber president.
The Atlanta Braves, often notorious for wasting their power, have vaulted into a tie for second in the National League with a rare display of making almost everything count.
The Braves got only three Tuesday night, but did not leave a runner on base and beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Rico Carty’s three-run homer.
The Georgia Highway Department, considering a long-range proposal for a perimeter freeway around Columbus and Phenix City, has been ordered by the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads to hold a public hearing on its plans to widen Victory Drive to eight lanes.
