May 03, 2017 1:46 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 4, 1967

Crime Probe

A probe into reported gambling and prostitution in Columbus has been launched by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation — apparently without the knowledge of local police. Maj. Barney Ragsdale, director of the GBI, disclosed the investigation following an order by Gov. Lester Maddox that the agency crack down on gambling and vice throughout the state.

Bama Law Voided

Three federal judges have told the State of Alabama that its enactment of anti-desegregation guidelines legislation was a case of “taking the law into its own hands.”

Phenix City

Phenix City Mayor Lee Lott said today that his city was still being used as a “whipping boy” by outsiders and said “we resent it.” Lott said he felt there was no basis to a claim by Maj. Barney Ragsdale, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, that gambling and prostitution “is on the increase” in Phenix City.

