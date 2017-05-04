This isn’t fake science

A recent letter suggested that a Climate Symposium organized by CSU’s Department of Earth and Space Sciences presented the “hoax” of climate change, then added that climate change is the result of natural solar cycles, not human activities, and data supporting increases in global temperatures had been falsified.
CSU scientists with expertise in meteorology, environmental science, geology, physics, and astronomy presented some of the basic ideas surrounding climate change. The data gathered by scientists from across the globe over the last several decades overwhelmingly shows that increasing global temperatures are primarily the result of increases in carbon dioxide due to combustion of fossil fuels. More than 97% of climate scientists support the idea that human activities are responsible for our warming planet. If 97 of 100 physicians claimed that smoking dramatically increases the risk of a premature death, how many of us would side with the 3 physicians who claimed that the science wasn’t clear?
What the letter did get correct is that the real issue is money and power. Scientists don’t get rich claiming global warming is real. Fossil fuel companies, however, have a vested financial interest in casting doubt on climate science. Much like the tobacco industry, some members of the fossil fuel industry and the politicians they support have invested significant effort.
Despite those efforts, even companies such as ExxonMobil have acknowledged the risk of climate change – “The risk of climate change is clear and the risk warrants action” – a testament to the overwhelming scientific evidence. Contrary to the May 2 letter, scientists are of the same opinion as many Christian scholars – that we are stewards of the Earth and are responsible for protecting it and preserving it for ourselves and our children.
Clint Barineau, Chair, Department of Earth and Space Sciences, Columbus State University
Money we need
Candidate Trump repeatedly said “Mexico will pay for the wall.” He said he was a great negotiator and kept holding up his book “The Art of the Deal” as an example of his skills.
Let President Trump go to Mexico and come back with a signed contract from the Mexican government. Once he gets the initial down payment from Mexico, he can start building. With each additional payment, he can continue.
I would rather see the money spent to keep the promise made to American coal miners concerning their health care. If need be, tax the coal industry to cover health care for retired and current coal miners. The industry is still making money. Many coal miners will deal with the effects of black lung for the rest of their lives. Help give training to coal miners who have lost their jobs so that they can seek a living in other industries.
Deborah Hamric, Columbus
Tired fallacy
HUD Secretary, the affluent Dr. Ben Carson, says of affordable housing, “[We don’t want] a comfortable setting that would make somebody want to say: ‘I’ll just stay here. They will take care of me.’”
HUD and housing authorities across the country have spent the past 25-plus years demolishing antiquated public housing built in the ‘30s and early ‘40s for victims of the Great Depression — the result of bad investments by rich people trying to further enhance their fortunes.
Ordinary people also lost their savings. Banks closed, businesses closed, jobs were lost, and the penniless and jobless population burgeoned. The federal government crafted programs to ease the situation. The housing developed as a result was conceived to provide a short-term place for destitute families to live. It was not extravagant, and it became totally obsolete as lifestyles changed and standards of living rose.
By demolishing that obsolete housing and developing mixed communities with market rate, reduced rate, and low income, housing professionals have established a program to provide decent contemporary homes for families who need them. They are incentivized to improve their lifestyle, job skills, education, income, and overall situation. As a result they, and we, face a brighter future.
Dr. Carson's concern does not represent the present, and should not be used to indict the worthwhile redevelopment work being done by government and housing officials.
Christopher P. Butzon, Hamilton
Shared success
What makes a community event a success story? Well, for the Jewish Ladies Aid Society’s (Temple Israel) Deli Day there is more than one answer. All the limitless energy of the women of JLAS, the men from the congregation and our young people attending our Sunday School, as well as other volunteers, helped to launch the event. With the enormous support of the community, over 2,533 people enjoyed the 2017 Deli Day lunches and the “oh so good” homemade desserts.
The Ledger-Enquirer, with its support, added to the success of this eating event, not only leaving a good taste in everyone’s mouth, but a taste of unity in our community. Thank you to a whole community of people buying tickets. Everyone coming together has made it possible to benefit the Wynnton Neighborhood Network, Hope Harbour and other charities.
We in Columbus can be proud of our unity and support of one another. It takes a community to have such a successful event and we can all be proud of ours!
Gloria Cohen, Deli Day chair
