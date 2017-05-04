Opinion

Looking Back

May 04, 2017 3:46 PM

Fifty years ago today, ay 5, 1967

Tuskegee Funds Axed

Without explanation, Gov. Lurleen Wallace has recommended cutting off the annual appropriation of state funds to the famed Negro college, Tuskegee Institute. But in the budget she submitted to the legislature at the outset of the 1967 regular session Tuesday, she asked for continued financial support for three other privately endowed colleges, all predominantly white.

Education

A delegation of pro-segregation Russell County parents will attempt to force the resignation of Supt. Warren Richards at a meeting of the Russell County Board of Education next Tuesday. Frank Samples, a Phenix City attorney and chairman of the citizens group, said today more than 1,000 signatures have been affixed to a petition calling for the resignation of Richards.

