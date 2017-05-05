Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 6, 1967
GBI Denies Probe
Officials of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have denied that a probe into gambling and prostitution is under way in Columbus. Capt. G.W. Goss, head of the Columbus division of the GBI said that apparently the word “Columbus” was intended to mean the Columbus division, which encompasses 42 counties.
Negro Paper
The Atlanta Inquirer, a Negro weekly newspaper, Friday urged Negroes to prove their “loyalty” by supporting U.S. policy in Vietnam. In an editorial, the paper rapped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Stokely Carmichael for criticizing U.S. involvement in the Vietnam war. The paper agreed with King, who said dissent is likely to become confused with disloyalty.
Post CO
A familiar face to many at Fort Benning, Maj. Gen. John M. Wright, Jr. will return soon to assume command of the post and The Infantry School. Another star has been added to Wright’s collar since he was last at Benning as assistant commander of the lst Cavalry Division.
Comments