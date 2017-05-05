Opinion

Looking Back

May 05, 2017 8:01 PM

Fifty years ago today, May 8, 1967

Crime Probe

Gov. Lester Maddox said he has received complaints of gambling in Columbus and other cities and issued an ultimatum to all Georgia counties to clean up or be cleaned up.

Boxer Indicted

A federal grand jury today returned an indictment against heavyweight champion Cassius Clay, alias Muhammad Ali, for his refusal to be inducted into the armed forces. Clay was indicted by a 21-member federal grand jury, which included one Negro.

JA Top Salesman

Terry Duffie of Opelika Sunday was named Junior Achievement “Salesman of the Year.”

