May 08, 2017 3:17 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 9, 1967

Moon Project

James E. Webb, administrator of NASA, announced today the first manned flight of the Apollo spacecraft will take place early next year. Webb named the three-man crew for the initial flight. They include Navy Capt. Walter M. Schirra Jr., civilian Walter R. Cunningham and Maj. Donn F. Eisel of the Air Force.

Alleged Vice

Accusation and denials that there is and isn’t an increase in gambling and prostitution in Phenix City brought a court order from Circuit Judge James H. Caldwell today, calling the Russell County Grand Jury into session on the question. Judge Caldwell also invited Maj. Barney Ragsdale, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Bypass

The first leg of Lindsay Creek Bypass may be opened officially to traffic next week if all work is satisfactory, the road could be opened right away, according to a spokesman in the State Highway Department resident engineer’s office in Columbus.

