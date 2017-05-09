Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 10, 1967
City Blight
Planner Edward D. Baker today opened his notebook of ideas of how to get rid of community “blight” at a meeting of citizens and received voice approval from the group. The plan includes hiring a consulting firm for a survey and analysis to take in housing, utilities, streets, drainage, paving, public buildings and transportation.
Sports
The Philadelphia Phillies will hold a three-day tryout camp at Golden Park, June 19-21, it was revealed Tuesday. Baseball-minded youngsters between the ages of 16 and 22 are invited to attend. They should bring a uniform, glove, spiked shoes and a light lunch.
Teacher Pay
Salaries of Russell County teachers are $1,300 below the national average and $800 to $1,500 less than those paid teachers just across the state line in Georgia’s Muscogee County. These figures were mentioned Tuesday by Warren Richards, Russell County school superintendent, in urging support for an increase in teachers’ pay.
