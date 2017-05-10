Opinion

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 11, 1967

Casualty Record

U.S. forces suffered a record-tying 274 men killed and a near record 1,748 wounded in Vietnam combat last week, American spokesmen said today.

Most of them fell near the North-South Vietnam border where Marines smashed elite Communist forces trying to push south.

Wallace Speech

Former Alabama Gov. George Wallace said Wednesday night in Richmond, Va., the nation may call him “bigot … racist … fascist” and hinted possibly president. A wildly cheering all-white crowd of 6,000 heard Wallace launch his “Stand Up for America” crusade with a promise, “we’re going to have a choice in 1968.”

Head Start

The Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) has turned down plans for a Head Start Program in the counties of Chambers and Tallapoosa. The OEO regional office in Atlanta said the program was not acceptable because it was to be held only in Negro schools. The OEO officials said it could not fund any segregated-type programs.

