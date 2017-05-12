Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 13, 1967
Poverty War
Directors of Columbus Opportunity Inc. Friday expressed an interest in seeking three suggested new antipoverty programs: service centers in low income areas, extension of family planning clinics and programs for elderly citizens.
Faculty Cup
Sophomore Ronnie Patterson Friday night carried home Columbus College’s gleaming Faculty Cup, the award professors annually hand to the student they think has been the best-rounded scholar. “Most Distinguished Professor Award” went to Mrs. Anne Stearns, a chemistry teacher.
Religion
A former New York gang member will speak at special services May 28-30 at Beallwood Assembly of God. Nicky Cruz, one time member of the “Mau Mau” street gang will speak at the church Sunday, May 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., and the following two evenings at 7:30.
