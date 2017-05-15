Opinion

May 15, 2017 2:00 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 16, 1967

Juvenile Ruling

Muscogee Juvenile Court Judge Aaron Cohn reacted without surprise today to the U.S. Supreme Court’s extension of constitutional protections to juveniles in court cases. Judge Cohn said all the Bill of Rights protections due youths, as laid out in Justice Abe Fortas’ opinion, “have long been in practice in Muscogee’s Juvenile Court.”

Policemen

The man who has been personal attorney for Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox since 1957 said today he is coming to Columbus to represent two former policemen before the city’s Board of Public Safety Wednesday. Atlanta attorney Sidney T. Schell said today he has been retained to represent former detective Ed Kvietkus and ex-patrolman J. J. Tucker.

Merger Posed

Fieldcrest Mills and Dan River of Danville, Va., may merge to combine textile producing facilities of both companies. Merger would involve $87 million in stock.

