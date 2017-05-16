Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 17, 1967
Evolution Law
The Butler Act, a Tennessee statute prohibiting the teaching of evolution, was repealed by the state legislature after 42 years. It was subject of the famous “Monkey Trial” of 1925.
Royal Succession
Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain announced that her 18-year-old son, Prince Charles, will be invested as Prince of Wales in the summer of 1969.
Middle East
Two Egyptian Air Force MiG-21 jets flew into Israel's airspace, over the Negev Nuclear Research Center and reactor at Dimona in an apparent surveillance of the Israeli nuclear weapons program
