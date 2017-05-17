Opinion

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 18, 1967

Drug Prices

The Defense Department has saved $21.2 million on seven drugs by rejecting what it has termed “unreasonable” U.S. prices and buying from foreign manufacturers, it was learned today.

A Defense Supply Agency document showed the savings achieved on the seven drugs since 1959 by taking advantage of lower foreign prices.

Rent Plan

House Republican Leader Gerald R. Ford said today the GOP leadership was solidly behind a move to kill the Administration’s rent subsidy plan. The Great Society program is a prime target of the strengthened GOP majority.

TV Debut

Lynda Bird Johnson, daughter of the President, made her debut as an actress yesterday in a one-minute television announcement for the Easter Seals Fund.

