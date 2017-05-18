Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 19, 1967
Tuskegee Funds
A proposal to cut off state funds to Tuskegee Institute, if approved, would result in mass enrollments of Negroes in predominantly white Alabama colleges.
Dr. L.H. Foster, president of Tuskegee Institute, made the statement Thursday at an open hearing before a joint legislative committee on finance.
Copter Crash
Four enlisted men from Fort Rucker, Ala., were killed Thursday when two training helicopters collided in flight and crashed in Barbour County.
The cause of the crash has not been determined, but an investigation is being conducted.
Phenix Drug Case
Montgomery police were checking Thursday for a possible connection between the arrest of two Montgomery men on possession of narcotics charges in Phenix City and the recent burglary of a Montgomery drugstore.
The cases are pending in Lee County Circuit Court.
