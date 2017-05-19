Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 20, 1967
Racial Merger
South Georgia Methodists will vote on two major proposals at their 102nd annual conference June 5 at Tifton. Delegates will consider ratification of a Methodist merger with the Evangelical United Brethren, and approval of a resolution to eliminate the all-Negro Center Jurisdiction in the Southeastern area, by moving its annual conferences into five existing geographical jurisdictions.
Carter Touts Faith
Former state senator and gubernatorial hopeful Jimmy Carter this week told Columbus College students “the Christian has a place in politics ... One reason I am in politics is to make sure that nobody is a nobody.”
Post Open House
Fort Benning’s open house program, which began at 9 a.m. today, will keep going “full blast” until 5 p.m. Displays are in York and Sightseeing fields in front of the Infantry Center and School headquarters building.
