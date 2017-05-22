Opinion

Looking Back

May 22, 2017 3:44 PM

Fifty years ago today, May 23, 1967

M16 Hazards

A combat Marine wrote home that almost all the Americans killed in a recent Vietnam battle died as they tried to unjam their new M16 rifles.

Rep. James J. Howard, D-N.J., read excerpts of the letter to the House Monday, and demanded an explanation from Defense Secretary Robert McNamara.

PC Crime

After hearing testimony from a number of witnesses Monday, a special session of the Russell County Grand Jury concluded it has heard no evidence to indicate an increase of “organized” gambling and prostitution in the Phenix City area.

Mayor: ‘Apology’ Due

Phenix City Mayor Lee Lott declared today that “somebody owes the citizens of Phenix City an apology.” Lott noted that a statement made by Maj. Barney Ragsdale of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that gambling and prostitution are on the increase in Phenix City had been found by the Russell County Grand Jury to be without basis.

