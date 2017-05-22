Overworked workers, at-risk kids

Bobby D. Cagle is head of a state agency whose work is hard to train and prepare for, emotionally and physically exhausting, and mostly thankless — or worse.
Cagle is director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), and he was in Columbus Monday on a “listening tour” to hear local needs, concerns and realities involving the welfare of Georgia’s children.
As if the job of being a child welfare case worker weren’t tough enough, DFCS lost some 60 percent of its state funding in the recession, Cagle said, a loss that has only gradually been restored. Even under less than dire circumstances, and for reasons that should be obvious, the department has faced an annual turnover rate of between 32 and 39 percent. Even if the agency is adequately staffed in terms of numbers, experience is at a premium and effective training is essential.
Those workers, Cagle said, see the worst in family and children situations, the result of which is often what he calls “secondary trauma” — the emotional pain of dealing with human suffering one can do only so much to remedy.
It’s hardly surprising, under the circumstances, that DFCS caseworkers had developed what Cagle calls a “bunker mentality” when Gov. Nathan Deal named him to assume the division’s leadership three years ago. “They were doing hard work,” Cagle said, “they were underpaid and they were understaffed.”
How understaffed? One of last year’s accomplishments listed on a DFCS 2016 fact sheet is the hiring of 175 additional field staffers to reduce the statewide worker caseload average to 19. One worker told Cagle that her caseload had previously exceeded 80.
The division has increased caseworker pay by an average of 19 percent to enhance hiring and retention, but even with that incentive it takes a special kind of person to do this special kind of work. Not only does the job require emotional fortitude on the caseworker’s part, but he or she must also have the skills to deal with delicate and quite often volatile family situations.
“A caseworker can make or break a relationship with a family in the first contact,” Cagle said. “Some people tend to think of us as just ‘baby snatchers,’ but what we are working to do with children is keep them at home – but do it safely.”
Toward that end, he said, DFCS is working with the Annie E. Casey Foundation to bring other family members into the picture as safeguards for child welfare. But even with the best training, experience and instincts, the balance between keeping children in families or removing them to foster care, Cagle said, is “still more of an art than a science.”
As of July 1, DFCS will have full funding for a caseworker mentoring program. Given the critical importance of the work these people do, and the vulnerable children depending on them to do it, they need all the help we can give them.
