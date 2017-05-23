Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 24, 1967
Referendum
Muscogee County voters will get a second chance to decide on a courthouse — that is, on a new scaled-down plan with a county share of $4.8 million — and on a $400,000 building for the Department of Family and Children Services. The courthouse and the FCS building were the only two issues that failed in the April 19 bond referendum for 12 separate projects.
Bradley Unit
A three-handled shovel was used today in groundbreaking ceremonies for The Bradley Center’s new $635,000 mental health clinic in the St. Elmo area. W. B. Turner, chairman of the board of trustees for the center; Mayor B. Ed Johnson and Chamber of Commerce President James W. Blanchard together turned the symbolic first bit of ground.
Schools
The financially distressed Phenix City school system may get an additional $10,000 to $20,000 from the city to help alleviate the $70,000 to $80,000 shortage, Mayor Lee Lott said today. The system will have to drop 14 teachers and several high school enrichment courses unless the money comes in.
