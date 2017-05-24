Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 25, 1967
Casualty Record
American casualties in Vietnam last week soared to a record 2,650, U.S. military spokesmen said today. Losses included 337 men killed in action, also a new high for the war. The previous high toll of combat deaths was 274 in one week, recorded twice.
Health Group
Dixon Olive of Columbus Wednesday was elected president of the Georgia Public Health Association for 1968. Olive is director of environmental health for the Muscogee County Health Department.
Gambling
Sol. Gen. J. Frank Myers says there is evidence that gambling by lottery exists in Sumter County and investigations are under way to remove the illegal practices from the area.
