Opinion

May 24, 2017 2:56 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 25, 1967

Casualty Record

American casualties in Vietnam last week soared to a record 2,650, U.S. military spokesmen said today. Losses included 337 men killed in action, also a new high for the war. The previous high toll of combat deaths was 274 in one week, recorded twice.

Health Group

Dixon Olive of Columbus Wednesday was elected president of the Georgia Public Health Association for 1968. Olive is director of environmental health for the Muscogee County Health Department.

Gambling

Sol. Gen. J. Frank Myers says there is evidence that gambling by lottery exists in Sumter County and investigations are under way to remove the illegal practices from the area.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
First Responders grill out with doctors and nurses at Midtown Medical Center. 1:16

First Responders grill out with doctors and nurses at Midtown Medical Center.
Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 25 from WRBL's Bob Jewswald 0:48

Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 25 from WRBL's Bob Jewswald

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos