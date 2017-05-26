Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 27, 1967
Rose Hill
The Rev. Dr. Searcy S. Garrison, executive secretary treasurer of the Georgia Baptist Convention, will preach at 11 a.m. Sunday services at Rose Hill Baptist Church, preceding a groundbreaking for the church’s new sanctuary.
Insurance Building
The new Wynnton Road home office of the American Family Life Assurance Co. was dedicated by city dignitaries and company officials Friday. Mayor B. Ed Johnson and Mrs. J. Shelby Amos cut a large red ribbon stretched across the entrance of the $700,000 two-story building. Mrs. Amos is the mother of John B. and William L. Amos, president and executive vice president, respectively, of the firm which is in its 11th year of operation.
Sports
The Atlanta Braves, known for consistent hitting and power at the plate, have collected only five hits in the last two games and lost both as shutouts. The New York Mets took the second contest Friday night as Don Cardwell fired a three-hit 1-0 victory. Thursday, St. Louis managed a two-hitter against the Braves.
