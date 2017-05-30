Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, May 31, 1967
No Bi-Party Pact
House GOP Leader Gerald R. Ford says most House Republicans support his declaration that he wants no formal coalition with Southern Democratic congressmen. “I never contended that we did not want Democratic votes,” Ford said in an interview. “But we ourselves must determine Republican policy.”
School Tax
A request for a one-mill increase in school taxes ran into opposition Tuesday from Muscogee County Commission. Commissioner J. R. Allen said he will not vote to raise school taxes unless the Muscogee County Board of Education proves that the higher rate is a “must.”
Idle Hour Fishing
The small lake at Idle Hour Park will be opened Thursday to persons 60 years old or older for fishing. A limit of 15 fish per person will be allowed, according to Gene Oswalt, city parks and recreation superintendent.
