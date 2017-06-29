Do we still believe in free speech? Only until we disagree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:23 Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past Pause 10:41 World War II Merrill's Marauder inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame 8:41 Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew C. Walker inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame 3:18 Caught on Camera: Multiple brawls break out inside Columbus Dollar Tree store 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:17 Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:58 Georgia Power Company spokesman explains why they're closing Columbus payment center Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment? Meta Viers McClatchy