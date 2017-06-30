Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, July 1, 1967
City Flooded
A slow-moving thunderstorm Friday dumped heavy rain on the city resulting in flooded streets and homes. Sixty-five people had to be rowed out of deep water in the “bottoms” area. Fifteen families there, who had applied for Red Cross aid today, still were unable to return to their homes because of mud and debris left behind.
Worst Hit
“The waters were higher this time,” said Chief Lloyd Booth of the Muscogee County Rescue Squad, called in to evacuate 65 persons from flooded homes in the “bottoms” Friday. Some of the residents were cleaning up while others were preparing to move out. One woman said, “I cleaned up from two of these floods and I ain’t going to again” as a truck loaded what was left of her furniture.
Negro Astronaut
The first Negro astronaut called his selection for the Manned Orbiting Laboratory-MOL-program “nothing dramatic.” Maj. Robert H. Lawrence Jr. told newsmen it was “just a natural progression” and that he was fortunate to be chosen for the “nonaggressive, military operation.”
