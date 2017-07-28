Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, July 29, 1967
Your Opinion
More than half The Ledger readers taking part in “Your Opinion Counts” this week voted in favor of establishing pari-mutuel betting at horse and dog tracks, with proceeds going for school purposes, and nearly all voted down the proposed 10 percent surcharge to finance the Vietnam war. Also in the survey this week, local residents said all parking along Wynnton-Macon Road to Columbus Square should be eliminated to allow four-lane traffic.
Religion
Teen Week, for teenagers and single young people, will be held at Britt David Baptist Church, Monday-Friday. Using a theme of “The Christian Calling: A Life Pilgrimage,” the nightly programs will begin with supper at 6:30 and close with a period of fellowship and recreation.
Auburn Grant
An $8,000 grant by the Rockefeller Foundation has been awarded an associate professor of English, Auburn University reported Friday. He is Madison P. Jones, author of four novels and considered one of the best American short story writers in the South, officials said.
Comments