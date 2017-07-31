Looking Back

Opinion

Fifty years ago today, August 1, 1967

Middle East

The U.S. State Department today lifted restrictions on American travel to Algeria, Libya and the Sudan, imposed after the Six Day War, but still limited travel to Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Yemen.

Urban violence

President Johnson said today that the U.S. is financially able to tackle the problems of the nation’s riot-torn cities without cutting back funds for the Vietnam war or the space program.

But the President indicated that there are two essentials for success — a tax increase and congressional approval of administration programs to attack poverty and slums.

Space Study

Dr. Robert Kraft of the Palomar Observatory in California said new evidence reduces the chances that life exists beyond the solar system.

Scientists have assumed for years that millions of stars support their own solar systems of planets. This isn’t necessarily so, Kraft said.

