Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 2, 1967
Vietnam
American and South Vietnamese troops destroyed one Viet Cong battalion and mauled two others massing for attacks on the suburbs of Saigon, a United States general said yesterday. Fighting was so close that ground troops waved off air strikes as too dangerous.
It was described as the greatest victory of the war in the Mekong delta.
Social Security
The House Ways and Means Committee today voted a cut in proposed Social Security pension increases.
The committee weeks ago had tentatively decided on a 13 percent increase, but voted by a show of hands to reduce the proposed increase to 12.5 percent.
Labor-Welfare
The Senate Appropriations Committee today approved a $13.4 billion labor-welfare money bill after increasing it by $272 million over the House allowances. The total is still $16 million below President Johnson’s budget requests.
Comments