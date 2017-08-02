Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 3, 1967
Tax Hike
President Johnson asked Congress Thursday to impose a temporary 10 percent surtax on corporations and individuals. This is a 4 percent increase over his previous request.
Today’s announcement confirmed persistent reports that because of increasing Vietnam war costs and a rising budget deficit, the figure might go as high as 10 percent.
WWI Vet Dies Here
Col. (ret.) Joseph A. St. Louis, combat veteran of Verdun and other major World War I campaigns and former port quartermaster for the New York Port of Embarkation, died this morning at St. Francis Hospital.
Col. St. Louis fought as an infantry officer with the Fourth British Army in the Somme, with the First American Army in the battles of St. Mihiel and the Meuse Argonne, and with the Second French Army at Verdun.
Racial Ousters
Gov. Lester Maddox congratulated the Lowndes County School Board Wednesday for its action in removing Negro teachers from previously integrated white school faculties.
In a telegram to the chairman of the school board, the governor said: “I commend you for your strong stand against federal encroachment of your local school system.”
