Looking Back

August 03, 2017 2:27 PM

Fifty years ago today, August 4, 1967

LBJ Tax Call

Congressional reaction to President Johnson’s call for a 10 percent income tax surcharge generally ranges from lukewarm to chilly, with few members except some Democratic leaders offering unqualified support.

Other Democrats joined in the expected Republican opposition. Chairman William Proxmire, D-Wis., of the House Economic Committee called it a blunder that would hamper business growth and thus generate little revenue.

Draft

Higher draft calls and a possible $2 billion supplemental defense budget request are likely as a result of President Johnson’s ordered troop increase for Vietnam, Pentagon sources say.

Brinkley Riot Bill

An aide to 3rd District Rep. Jack Brinkley said today that anti-riot legislation introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Brinkley Tuesday would prohibit persons convicted of rioting from receiving federal compensation or assistance for a period of 10 years.

