Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 5, 1967
Your Opinion
The majority of Ledger readers replying to a survey this week blamed race rioting on a “nationwide conspiracy.” Many readers gave their own ideas as to what is behind the “conspiracy.”
Black Honored
The Ledger-Enquirer’s Charles Black, reporting the war in Vietnam, has been made an honorary member of the 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry (Cacti Green), 3rd Brigade, 24th Infantry Division.
Religion
A $300,000 retreat center overlooking Halawaka Creek and Lake Harding in east Alabama and west Georgia is being planned by a nonprofit Christian corporation formed three years ago in Lee County. Construction, furnishings and endowment of the Retreat Center will be financed by contributions, according to James I. Strother of Shawmut, chairman of the board of directors.
